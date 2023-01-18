Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 16,879 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,315 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,879 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $11,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in Watsco during the second quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 828.6% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 66.7% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Watsco during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.17.

Watsco Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $273.34 on Wednesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.68 and a 12-month high of $311.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.39 by ($0.36). Watsco had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 70.61%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

