Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 14,519 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 566,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,519 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of NiSource worth $14,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NI. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 16.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 20,064 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 66.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 58,398 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 29.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,093,000 after purchasing an additional 447,102 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NI stock opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.87. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $32.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). NiSource had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.60 million. Analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NI shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on NiSource to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NiSource to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NiSource in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

NiSource Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.