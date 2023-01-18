Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 290.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 159,776 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,846 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $21,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CFR. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,382,000 after acquiring an additional 676,467 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at $11,460,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 117.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 162,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after purchasing an additional 88,083 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at $11,616,000. Finally, Covea Finance acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at $9,027,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

CFR stock opened at $136.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.67 and a 1 year high of $160.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.34.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $479.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.68 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 30.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $294,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,728,184.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.38.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.