Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,770 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Williams Companies worth $21,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1,001.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 91,851 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 29,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMB. Barclays cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.92.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,465,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.59. The company has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.20. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.32 and a twelve month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 103.66%.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.