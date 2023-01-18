Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 153,769 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,769 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $16,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,809.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock worth $196,612,911. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.3 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLB. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

NYSE:SLB opened at $58.46 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $58.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.68 and a 200 day moving average of $44.12. The firm has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Articles

