Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $19.28 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,532 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,046 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Visa by 19.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 177,144 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,470,000 after buying an additional 29,348 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 4.7% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,953 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,585,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its position in Visa by 4.8% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Visa by 3.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 95,332 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,936,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $223.00 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85. The company has a market cap of $420.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.91.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.37.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

