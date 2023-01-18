Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $14.06 Million Stock Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110,777 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Silgan worth $14,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Silgan by 58.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Silgan by 13.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Silgan by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Silgan by 1.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $52.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.50. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $54.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Silgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Silgan from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Silgan from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Silgan from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Silgan from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

