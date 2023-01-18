Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 16,393 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,033 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,393 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of eBay worth $12,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 78.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in eBay by 2,345.9% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

eBay Price Performance

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $46.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.14. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $63.68. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. eBay’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.