LooksRare (LOOKS) Trading Up 21.7% This Week

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 17th. During the last seven days, LooksRare has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar. One LooksRare token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000945 BTC on major exchanges. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $94.45 million and $4.62 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

