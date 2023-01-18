Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Short Interest Update

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 77.5% from the December 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lonza Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lonza Group from CHF 700 to CHF 580 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $701.40.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

Lonza Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LZAGY traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.22. The stock had a trading volume of 173,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,356. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.68. Lonza Group has a 12-month low of $43.85 and a 12-month high of $73.53.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe, North and Central America, Latin America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.