Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Trading Down 5.9%

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.38 and last traded at $7.38. 4,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 429,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 6.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $857.03 million, a P/E ratio of -87.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $251.27 million for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,333.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOMA. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 5.2% during the third quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. now owns 1,259,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,848,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at $246,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 11.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 149,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 15,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. 17.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

