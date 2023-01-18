Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the December 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Localiza Rent a Car Price Performance

Shares of Localiza Rent a Car stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.84. The company had a trading volume of 9,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,344. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45. Localiza Rent a Car has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65.

Localiza Rent a Car Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.0066 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th.

About Localiza Rent a Car

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car rental and franchising activities. The company is also involved in selling decommissioned cars; providing car parking services; and managing car-related claims for insurance companies. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 273,233 cars, and 620 car rental agencies in Brazil and internationally.

