LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stake Cut by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,990 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 364,406 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of LKQ worth $12,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in LKQ by 395.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in LKQ in the second quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in LKQ in the second quarter worth $36,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,052,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,427,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. Raymond James increased their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of LKQ opened at $57.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.79. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $58.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.38 and its 200-day moving average is $52.90.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. LKQ’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

