Lisk Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $126.98 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 17th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $126.98 million and $5.53 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00004251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lisk has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00009782 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00022259 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000292 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004819 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002094 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004203 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,386,811 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

