Liquity Trading Up 8.3% Over Last Week (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Liquity has a market capitalization of $57.72 million and approximately $479,953.41 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Liquity has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity token can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00003017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Liquity alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.23 or 0.00429095 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,403.43 or 0.30119288 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.18 or 0.00762833 BTC.

Liquity Token Profile

Liquity launched on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,056,264 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org. Liquity’s official message board is medium.com/liquity.

Buying and Selling Liquity

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.