Liquity (LQTY) 1-Day Volume Tops $515,580.79

Liquity (LQTY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One Liquity token can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00002905 BTC on exchanges. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $55.70 million and $515,580.79 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Liquity Profile

Liquity launched on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,059,553 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org. Liquity’s official message board is medium.com/liquity. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Liquity

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

