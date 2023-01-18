LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Trading Up 6.3 %
Shares of LiqTech International stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $6.27.
About LiqTech International
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LiqTech International (LIQT)
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
- Thor Industries Hammered Its Numbers. Is it a Buy?
- Tritium Is the Largest DC EV Charger Maker You’ve Never Heard Of
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.