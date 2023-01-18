Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Shares Gap Up to $2.54

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.54, but opened at $2.64. Lion Electric shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 7,922 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Lion Electric to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Lion Electric Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.38. The stock has a market cap of $508.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 2.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lion Electric

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Lion Electric had a net margin of 43.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $40.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEV. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 40.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lion Electric in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.71% of the company’s stock.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

