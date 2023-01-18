Linear Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. During the last week, Linear has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Linear coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a total market cap of $62.58 million and $2.13 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Linear alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 83.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.44 or 0.00421892 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,348.52 or 0.29613735 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.34 or 0.00757262 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.