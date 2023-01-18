Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Navalign LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Linde in the third quarter valued at about $463,000. Quaero Capital S.A. raised its holdings in Linde by 3.5% during the third quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 9,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Linde by 5.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 202,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,661,000 after purchasing an additional 11,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Linde by 4,290.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $327.65. 41,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,307. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $330.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.55. The company has a market cap of $161.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $347.60.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LIN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Linde from $344.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.69.

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

