Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) and Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Critical Contrast

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) and Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lincoln National and Corebridge Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lincoln National 2 9 1 0 1.92 Corebridge Financial 0 5 7 0 2.58

Lincoln National currently has a consensus price target of $36.69, suggesting a potential upside of 16.93%. Corebridge Financial has a consensus price target of $24.64, suggesting a potential upside of 15.99%. Given Lincoln National’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lincoln National is more favorable than Corebridge Financial.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lincoln National -10.52% -6.59% -0.22% Corebridge Financial N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Lincoln National and Corebridge Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

78.0% of Lincoln National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of Corebridge Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Lincoln National shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lincoln National and Corebridge Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lincoln National $19.23 billion 0.28 $1.41 billion ($12.05) -2.60 Corebridge Financial $23.39 billion 0.59 $7.36 billion N/A N/A

Corebridge Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Lincoln National.

Dividends

Lincoln National pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Corebridge Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Lincoln National pays out -14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Corebridge Financial beats Lincoln National on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lincoln National

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities. The Retirement Plan Services segment provides employers with retirement plan products and services primarily in the defined contribution retirement plan marketplace. This segment offers individual and group variable annuities, group fixed annuities, and mutual fund-based programs; and a range of plan services, including plan recordkeeping, compliance testing, participant education, and trust and custodial services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders. The Group Protection segment offers group non-medical insurance products comprising short and long-term disability, statutory disability and paid family medical leave administration and absence management services, term life, dental, vision and accident, and critical illness benefits and services to the employer marketplace through various forms of employee-paid and employer-paid plans. The company distributes its products through consultants, brokers, planners, agents, financial advisors, third-party administrators, and other intermediaries. Lincoln National Corporation was founded in 1905 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

About Corebridge Financial

(Get Rating)

Corebridge Financial, Inc. provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds. The Group Retirement segment offers record-keeping services, plan administration and compliance services, and financial planning and advisory solutions to employer-defined contribution plans and their participants, as well as proprietary and non-proprietary annuities, advisory services, and brokerage products. The Life Insurance segment offers term life and universal life insurance in the United States, as well as issues individual life, whole life, and group life insurance in the United Kingdom; and distributes medical insurance in Ireland. The Institutional Markets segment provides stable value wraps, structured settlement and pension risk transfer annuities, corporate and bank owned life insurance, high net worth products, and guaranteed investment contracts. The company was formerly known as SAFG Retirement Services, Inc. Corebridge Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Corebridge Financial, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of American International Group, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.