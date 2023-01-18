Lincoln Gold Mining (CVE:LMG) Shares Down 20%

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:LMG – Get Rating) was down 20% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 120,135 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 47,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Lincoln Gold Mining Stock Down 20.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05.

Lincoln Gold Mining Company Profile

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in the Pine Grove gold property with mining leases on the Wilson and Wheeler mines, and 243 unpatented claims located in the Pine Grove Hills, Lyon County, Nevada.

