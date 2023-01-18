Lido wstETH 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $15.19 Million (WSTETH)

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. Lido wstETH has a market capitalization of $948.41 million and approximately $15.19 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido wstETH token can now be bought for $1,760.06 or 0.08217653 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Lido wstETH has traded up 20.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Lido wstETH

Lido wstETH launched on December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido wstETH is www.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido wstETH

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account's share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token's balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It's a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don't support rebasable tokens.The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user's wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

