Lido DAO Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.79 Billion (LDO)

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. One Lido DAO token can now be bought for approximately $2.15 or 0.00009995 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lido DAO has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. Lido DAO has a market cap of $1.79 billion and approximately $122.84 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 85.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.49 or 0.00436481 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,562.00 or 0.30637740 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.52 or 0.00754131 BTC.

About Lido DAO

Lido DAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 834,035,389 tokens. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

