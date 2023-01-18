Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 162,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $12,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 48.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.8% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.3% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $296,883.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,223.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LBRDK traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.26. 2,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,652. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $68.67 and a one year high of $155.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.03 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 150.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.