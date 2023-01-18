LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Sold by Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the period. LHC Group comprises about 1.1% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LHCG. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the first quarter worth $225,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in LHC Group by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in LHC Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,612 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in LHC Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,607 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

LHC Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LHCG stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.15. 828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.21, a P/E/G ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.52. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.25 and a twelve month high of $169.84.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.31). LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $576.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.