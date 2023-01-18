Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,346,400 shares, an increase of 155.7% from the December 15th total of 3,264,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,529.2 days.
Leonardo Stock Up 15.1 %
Shares of FINMF traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,910. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.46. Leonardo has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $11.80.
About Leonardo
