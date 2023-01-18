Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,346,400 shares, an increase of 155.7% from the December 15th total of 3,264,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,529.2 days.

Leonardo Stock Up 15.1 %

Shares of FINMF traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,910. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.46. Leonardo has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $11.80.

About Leonardo

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, executive and private transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

