Leo H. Evart Inc. Sells 210 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Leo H. Evart Inc. reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF comprises about 5.9% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Leo H. Evart Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYH traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $294.92. 15,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,539. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $248.94 and a 1-year high of $317.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $288.88 and a 200-day moving average of $277.71.

