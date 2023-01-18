Leo H. Evart Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Leo H. Evart Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.7% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622,494 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after buying an additional 353,706 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,512,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,959,000 after buying an additional 273,932 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VB traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $197.67. 677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,604. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $219.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.33.

