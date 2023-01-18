LendingClub Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LendingClub in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for LendingClub’s current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for LendingClub’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $304.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.95 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 24.88%.

LendingClub Price Performance

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on LendingClub from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $10.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $24.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.92.

Insider Transactions at LendingClub

In other news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $62,961.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 145,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,369.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other LendingClub news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $62,961.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 145,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,369.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ronnie Momen sold 28,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $288,358.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,143.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 22,300 shares of company stock worth $214,646 in the last three months. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of LendingClub

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,111,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,527 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,861,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,317,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,604,000 after acquiring an additional 31,451 shares during the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,868,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,990,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.