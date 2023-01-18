LEMONCHAIN Hits 1-Day Volume of $7,921.06 (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. Over the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded down 38.2% against the dollar. LEMONCHAIN has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion and approximately $7,921.06 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LEMONCHAIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 93.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.84 or 0.00436043 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,516.91 or 0.30607019 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.93 or 0.00760513 BTC.

LEMONCHAIN Profile

LEMONCHAIN’s genesis date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io.

Buying and Selling LEMONCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEMONCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LEMONCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

