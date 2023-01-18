Legacy Bridge LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 10,600.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply accounts for approximately 1.1% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.1% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $218.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.71 and its 200 day moving average is $205.08. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 39.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,501.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

