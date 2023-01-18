Legacy Bridge LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,592 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 124.3% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.31.

Shares of QCOM opened at $121.40 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $192.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.89 and its 200-day moving average is $126.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $136.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

