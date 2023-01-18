Legacy Bridge LLC Buys 175 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Citigroup cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.81.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.5 %

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $96.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $163.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.99%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

