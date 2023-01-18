Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Receives $156.77 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.38.

LEA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $149.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $917,948.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,972.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $2,927,685.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,839.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $917,948.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,972.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,970 shares of company stock worth $5,216,989. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lear

Lear Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Lear by 2,027.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $136.83 on Wednesday. Lear has a 52-week low of $114.67 and a 52-week high of $189.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.17 and a 200 day moving average of $135.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.19. Lear had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lear will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 79.79%.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

