LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) Short Interest Update

LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 77.7% from the December 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

LDH Growth Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LDHA remained flat at $10.13 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,315,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,781. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94. LDH Growth Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LDH Growth Corp I

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDHA. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 735,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after buying an additional 81,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,944,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,121,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,990,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LDH Growth Corp I Company Profile

LDH Growth Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

