Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $2.04 Million Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 39,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

NVCR stock opened at $92.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of -119.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $56.39 and a 1 year high of $120.03.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.83 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 18.85% and a negative net margin of 15.05%. Equities analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on NovoCure from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 212,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $23,107,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,015.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Uri Weinberg sold 8,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $945,728.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,236.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 212,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $23,107,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,015.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

