Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $10.51 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,508,000. Sherwin-Williams accounts for 1.4% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after acquiring an additional 33,109 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.22.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW stock opened at $247.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.75. The company has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $309.20.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.