Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 18,245 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,245 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,368,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,049,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,169,000 after acquiring an additional 138,544 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 373.6% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 158,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 125,265 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,475,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,590,000.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II alerts:

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BMEZ opened at 16.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 15.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is 16.02. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 1 year low of 14.33 and a 1 year high of 22.50.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.69%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.