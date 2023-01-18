Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,628 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,531 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Inogen were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Inogen by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Inogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $711,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Inogen by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 11,617 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Inogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Inogen by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inogen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Inogen from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Inogen from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Inogen Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.34. Inogen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $36.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.24 million, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $105.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.57 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 13.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%. Analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.