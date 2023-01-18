Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,267 shares during the period. Albertsons Companies comprises 1.6% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.09% of Albertsons Companies worth $12,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 349.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.32. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $37.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.33.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 60.71% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $27.25 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.77.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

