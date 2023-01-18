Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 57,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,839,000. J. M. Smucker comprises about 1.0% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.05% of J. M. Smucker as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,249,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,944,000 after buying an additional 35,382 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.4% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,090,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,815,000 after buying an additional 56,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,310,000 after buying an additional 71,800 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $155.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.01. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $119.82 and a one year high of $163.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

