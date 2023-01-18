Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 64,613 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 1,088.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,613 shares during the quarter. AutoNation makes up 0.9% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.14% of AutoNation worth $7,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AutoNation by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,012,000 after purchasing an additional 123,772 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in AutoNation by 29.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after purchasing an additional 338,288 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 7.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,685,000 after purchasing an additional 66,127 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AutoNation by 4.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,466,000 after purchasing an additional 36,620 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in AutoNation by 491.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 446,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,107,000 after purchasing an additional 370,972 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AN shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on AutoNation to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.88.

In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $226,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $226,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 125,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $13,102,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,878,888 shares in the company, valued at $616,225,040.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 344,019 shares of company stock worth $37,978,902 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AN stock opened at $109.88 on Wednesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.92 and a twelve month high of $135.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.30 and its 200-day moving average is $113.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by ($0.32). AutoNation had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 62.53%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

