Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 122,759 Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 122,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.13% of Grocery Outlet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $63,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,586. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Grocery Outlet news, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $217,210.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,859.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $63,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,586. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,212 in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

NASDAQ GO opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.98, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.51.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $918.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.51 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Grocery Outlet Profile

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

See Also

