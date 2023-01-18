Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 68,581 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 357.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,784 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 68,581 shares during the period. American Express makes up 1.5% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in American Express were worth $11,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in American Express by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,754 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in American Express by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Express by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in American Express by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in American Express by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $154.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $199.55.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Express will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Stephens lowered American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Redburn Partners began coverage on American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on American Express from $145.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

