LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Lowers Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,793 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 2.7% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $42,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Walt Disney by 5.9% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Huber Research began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.74.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $99.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $157.50. The company has a market cap of $182.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.09, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

