L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $193.65

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $193.65 and last traded at $193.94, with a volume of 1731 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $194.65.

Several research firms have commented on LHX. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $258.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.07.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,985 shares of company stock worth $6,502,391 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,086,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

