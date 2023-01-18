Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Trading Down 0.1%

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) shares fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.04 and last traded at $30.22. 245,802 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 277% from the average session volume of 65,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.25.

ADRNY has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.50 ($34.24) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.44.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.41 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

