Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Konica Minolta Price Performance

OTCMKTS KNCAY traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $7.80. 584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,998. Konica Minolta has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. Konica Minolta had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Konica Minolta will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Konica Minolta Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services.

