KOK 1-Day Volume Reaches $703,743.30 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 17th. One KOK token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000487 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. KOK has a total market cap of $51.82 million and $703,743.30 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00011127 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00030509 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00041663 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004679 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00017999 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00233847 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000103 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.1033783 USD and is down -1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $676,950.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.